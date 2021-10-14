“..a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd of October, 2021, interalia, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2021, to consider a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares on the Equity Shares of the Company and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board," Apollo Pipes informed in an exchange filing today.