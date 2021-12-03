Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Apollo Pipes shares turn ex-bonus today, stock surges

Apollo Pipes shares turn ex-bonus today, stock surges

Apollo Pipes shares surged in early deals
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

  • While announcing its quarterly earnings, Apollo Pipes had announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2:1

Shares of Apollo Pipes surged on the BSE in Friday's opening deals as the stock traded ex-bonus ahead of its record date on Saturday. The company has fixed December 4 as record date for the purpose of finding out eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares.

On October 22, Apollo Pipes, along with announcing its quarterly earnings, had also announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, that is for every one share a person holds, he/she will get two additional shares in the company. 

A company usually issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

APL Apollo Pipes is a top leading PVC pipe manufacturers in India. The company's net profit rose to 14 crore during the September quarter as compared to 9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from operations came in at 208 crore in the reporting period. It was 123 crore in the last year period.

