Apollo Tyres stock gains 7% amid large block deal, hits new all-time high
Shares of Apollo Tyres rallied 7% in early trade on Tuesday to hit a new all-time high of ₹485 apiece. This uptick in shares came after 2.61 crore shares of the company changed hands in a block deal window on Tuesday. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.
