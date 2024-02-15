Stock Check: Apollo Tyres jump over 58% in 1 year; should you still buy?
In this stock check, we look at the technical and fundamental outlook for the tyre major Apollo Tyres. The stock has surged over 58 percent in the last 1 year and almost 15 percent in 2024 YTD.
In 2023, the auto sector witnessed record sales, driving up the sales volume for tyre companies in India. This surge in demand, particularly from Passenger Vehicles and Two & Three Wheelers, resulted in margin expansion for tyre companies across the sector, especially Apollo Tyres. In this stock check, we look at the technical and fundamental outlook for the tyre major.
