Apollo Tyres Q4 Results: Net profit slumps 48% to ₹184.5 crore, revenue up 2.6% YoY; Dividend declared

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated profit declined 48 per cent to ₹185 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, hit by "underperformance" in terms of sales.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹354 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,423 crore against ₹6,258 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the tyre maker reported a net profit of ₹1,121 crore as compared with ₹1,722 crore in FY24.

Revenue rose to ₹26,123 crore last fiscal against ₹25,378 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"We acknowledge that our performance over the past few quarters has not met industry benchmarks and our own expectations. After a thorough internal review, we have identified the key challenges that contributed to this underperformance," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

With targeted strategies now in place to address these issues, the company is confident in its ability to deliver stronger results in the coming quarters, he added.