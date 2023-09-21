Apollo Tyres share price drops 2% as tyre production suspended in Gujarat unit1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Apollo Tyres shares drop over 2% on news of tyre production suspension at its Gujarat plant due to labour disagreement.
Apollo Tyres share price dropped over 2% on Thursday's session following the news of tyre production been suspended at Limda, Gujarat, manufacturing site owing to a labour disagreement. Apollo Tyres shares opened at ₹369.85 apiece on BSE.
