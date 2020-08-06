Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4% post Q1 earnings
Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4% post Q1 earnings

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 11:54 AM IST PTI

The stock declines 4.14% to 111 on the BSE; and plunges 4.22% to 111 on the NSE

NEW DELHI : Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday dipped over 4% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic.

The stock declined 4.14% to 111 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it plunged 4.22% to 111.

The tyre maker had reported a net profit of 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review declined to 2,828 crore, from 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While the first half of the first quarter was almost a complete washout, our performance has been excellent since the markets opened up, especially in the replacement market.

"While the uncertainty will continue, and we will have to find opportunities for growth, I am hopeful of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back around the festive season in India," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S. Kanwar said.

