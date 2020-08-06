Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4% post Q1 earnings
Photo: Hindustan Times

Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4% post Q1 earnings

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST PTI

The stock declines 4.14% to 111 on the BSE; and plunges 4.22% to 111 on the NSE

NEW DELHI : Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday dipped over 4% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday dipped over 4% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic.

The stock declined 4.14% to 111 on the BSE.

The stock declined 4.14% to 111 on the BSE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

At the NSE, it plunged 4.22% to 111.

The tyre maker had reported a net profit of 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review declined to 2,828 crore, from 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While the first half of the first quarter was almost a complete washout, our performance has been excellent since the markets opened up, especially in the replacement market.

"While the uncertainty will continue, and we will have to find opportunities for growth, I am hopeful of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back around the festive season in India," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S. Kanwar said.

a

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated