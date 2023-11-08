Apollo Tyres stock soars 6% as net profit rises over 164% in Q2
Following the company's impressive numbers, Apollo Tyres saw a robust start to Wednesday's trading session, with its stock opening at ₹391 per share, a significant increase from the previous day's close at ₹384.10.
Apollo Tyres stock witnessed 5.7% surge in early trading on Wednesday, following the company's announcement of the September quarter earnings that outperformed market expectations. On Tuesday, the company posted a 164.80% surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹474 crore. In the same period of last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹179 crore, and in the preceding June quarter, it recorded a net profit of ₹397 crore.
