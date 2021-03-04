Appeal by Srei bondholders to be heard on 23 March

Under the scheme of arrangement, Srei proposed to make repayments to several categories of debenture holders over an extended period. Retail investors will get their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days after it ends. This arrangement, Srei said on 31 December, is a “natural consequence" of the first scheme that SEFL proposed to banks and financial institutions and is pending before the NCLT.

