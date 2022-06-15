Appellate securities body remands case of five NSEL brokers back to Sebi2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:22 AM IST
National Spot Exchange defaulted on its settlement obligations of ₹5,600 crore in July 2013
MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal has remanded the matter pertaining to the ‘not fit and proper’ status of five National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) brokers back to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and asked it to decide the matter afresh within six months.