Appellate securities body remands case of five NSEL brokers back to Sebi

The order was passed on 9 June, but the full order came into the public domain on Tuesday. “It will also be open to Sebi, if it considers necessary, to conduct an independent inquiry proceeding against the connected entities and persons associated with the brokers against whom evidence is available. Sebi to decide the matter afresh," SAT said. It added that it will also be open to the Sebi’s whole-time member to “rely upon other material such as the complaint letters of NSEL, EOW (economic offences wing) report, and EOW charge sheet, provided such copies are provided to the brokers and opportunity is given to rebut the allegations".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}