Apple and Nvidia lose popularity with fund managers. Here are the winners.

Pulling back on tech exposure has turned out to be a prescient move for active managers given the sell-off for several of the Magnificent Seven this year. Apple shares are down more than 20% so far in 2025, while Tesla has tumbled more than 15%. Trimming positions in tech is one reason why 50% of actively managed large-cap mutual funds have outperformed their benchmarks this year, compared with a historical average of just 37% according to Goldman.