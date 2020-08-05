Apple beats IBM's record set 35 years ago. Its share of S&P 500 hits milestone

The breakthrough speaks to the strength of a company that few can match in a year when Covid-19 is raging. Up 49% this year, Apple’s gain beats all U.S. companies with a market value above $300 billion, except for Amazon.com Inc. The share rally has picked up after the company’s quarterly revenue crushed Wall Street forecasts, boosted by demand from locked down consumers for new iPhones, iPads and Mac computers to stay connected during the pandemic.