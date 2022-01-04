Apple becomes first US company to touch $3 trillion market cap

Ever since it first became the world’s most valuable stock in 2011 -- when its market cap was under $340 billion and it comprised about 3.3% of the S&P 500 -- Apple has rarely been far from the title. It briefly fell behind Microsoft Corp. in October, after warning about the impact supply-chain issues would have on its holiday quarter, though that second-place status was short-lived. Over the past month, the stock has risen more than 12%, compared with a 3.6% rise in Microsoft, which now has a valuation above $2.51 trillion.