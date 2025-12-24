Apple CEO Tim Cook's $3 million Nike stock purchase sparks investor optimism

Shares of Nike were in focus after a regulatory filing revealed that Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased nearly $3 million worth of Nike stock, a move that has reignited investor optimism in the embattled sportswear giant.

According to the SEC Form 4 filing, Nike’s lead independent director acquired 50,000 shares of Class B common stock on December 22 at a weighted average price of $58.97 per share. After the transaction, Cook now directly owns 105,480 Nike shares, underscoring his confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Cook’s Board Role Adds Weight to the Buy Cook has been a member of Nike’s board since 2005, serving as its longest-tenured director and chair of the compensation committee. His insider purchase comes at a time when Nike is navigating one of the most significant strategic turnarounds in its history, balancing a recent earnings beat with continued macro pressures.

Cook’s buy followed a quarterly earnings report that topped expectations, though Nike warned of lower single-digit revenue declines in the upcoming holiday period and continued pressure from higher tariffs and weak demand in China.

Another Nike director, former Intel executive Robert Swan, bought 8,691 shares at an average price of $57.54 on the same trading day, adding to the insider buying narrative.

Is the Stock Set to Rebound? For investors, promoter buying like Cook’s can be seen as a signal of confidence — especially when they occur at times of subdued share performance. For investors, Cook’s purchase may suggest confidence in Nike’s restructuring initiatives and brand reset strategy.