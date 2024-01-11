Apple faces challenge from Microsoft for world’s most valuable company title
After a 48% surge in 2023, Apple shares fell 4% in 2024 so far on worries over smartphone demand. In contrast, Microsoft share price gained 2% this year after a 57% surge in 2023.
Apple faces a potential challenge from Microsoft for the title of the world’s most valuable company as concerns about iPhone sales have led to a recent decline in Apple share price.
