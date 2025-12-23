Apple, Nvidia to Tesla: Indian investors hold 8 global stocks on average — Check their top picks of 2025

Indian investors are increasingly allocating to global stocks, mainly the big tech companies listed in the US, in a bid to diversify their portfolios and in their quest for better returns. In the last six years, the Indian investors have raised their allocation from $400 million to over $1.6 billion, driven by growing interest in international opportunities.

Since no one market tends to dominate leadership year-on-year, it makes sense for investors to diversify their portfolio. The last 10-year data shared by Vested Finance shows that India has topped the global return table two times over this period, making global diversification an imperative ask.

But Indians investing in global stock markets are not just limited to the metros. A study by Vested Finance, titled 'How India Invests Globally 2025 Edition' shows that investors from 145+ cities in India are investing globally, with 47% from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

“Global investing for Indians has moved from curiosity to conviction,” said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance. “What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent—investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets.”

Some interesting insights from the report show that 48% of investors were under 35 years of age, while more than a third (almost 38%) started with less than $500. Meanwhile, the average Indian investor holds 11 global securities, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Which US stocks are Indian investors betting on? An analysis of Indians' global investing pattern shows that 68% is allocated to stocks, 24% to ETFs, 7% to cash and 1% to global funds.

Also Read | Are US stock markets closed on Christmas Eve? Check details here

The average investor holds eight stocks, suggesting that individuals want to allocate to a small set of ideas they are comfortable owning. The median portfolio size is $10,465.

Indian investors are building high-conviction and long-term global portfolios, with the majority owning a combination of stocks and ETFs, said Vested Finance. Commenting on their stock picks, Vested said that India's global investors allocate to companies that define technologies, supply chains, or entire markets.

The Big Tech stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft are among their top stock bets, as per the report. Other popular US stocks that Indians hold as part of their global portfolio include Amazon, Palantir, Broadcom and AMD.

ETFs, too, form a large chunk of their portfolio holding, with 80% of investors having ETF allocation, and 27% of that goes to index ETFs.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a top bet, while Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF also features in the list. Indian investors also showed a thrust towards technology and semiconductor stocks by allocating to their ETFs.

Here's the full list:

Ticker Name VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF QQQ Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 SOXX iShares Semiconductor ETF QQQM Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF VGT Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF GLD SPDR Gold Trust SMH VanEck Semiconductor ETF SLV iShares Silver Trust ARKK ARK Innovation ETF SGOV iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Source: Vested Finance

What will shape global investing? Vested Finance opined that the next phase of global investing for Indians will not depend on headlines or sudden market events but will come from four practical shifts in how people allocate money, plan their finances, and think about global exposure.