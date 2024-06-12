Apple reclaims ‘world’s most valuable company' title, surpasses Microsoft
Apple's shares rose over 2% to $211.75, resulting in a market valuation of $3.25 trillion
Apple reclaimed its position as the world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft, on Wednesday. Apple's shares rose over 2 per cent to $211.75, resulting in a market valuation of $3.25 trillion. In comparison, Microsoft's market capitalization fell to $3.24 trillion, placing it behind Apple for the first time in five months.
