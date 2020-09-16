Apple’s stock depends on iPhone that wasn’t there

That’s still only around three-quarters of the revenue generated by a single product—the iPhone. As expected, Tuesday’s event broke with Apple’s past product cadence by not including an update to the iconic smartphone. That’s presumably because Apple likes keeping its product announcements close to shipping dates, and production on this year’s flagship iPhone designs was delayed by the pandemic. The new lineup is widely expected to be ready around late October—about a month later than normal—which means Apple is likely to hold another event soon to tout it.