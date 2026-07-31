Apple set to lose $500 billion in value: Can Nvidia reclaim the world’s most valuable company crown?

Apple shares plunged nearly 10% on Friday after a disappointing forecast showed the iPhone maker struggling to secure enough components as the AI-driven data centre boom strains global supply chains, putting Nvidia on track to reclaim its title as the world’s most valuable company. The drop, if sustained, could wipe nearly $500 billion from Apple’s market value and mark its worst day since March 2020, just days after Apple reclaimed the top spot from Nvidia.

Tim Cook, who is often praised for his supply-chain expertise, called the shortages “very significant.” He further acknowledged that Apple has limited options to tackle them. It was Cook's final earnings call as CEO before handing the reins to John Ternus in September and becoming executive chairman.

"If even at Apple's scale they are saying they are out of all supply chain flexibility, it's really bad for everyone," said Ben Bajarin, CEO of tech consultant Creative Strategies.

Big Tech has been buying up chips and memory for AI data centres, causing a visible shortage and, in turn, pushing up prices for PCs and smartphones.

Big Tech is buying up chips and memory for AI data centres, causing shortages and pushing up prices for PCs and smartphones. Apple had cushioned some of the blow from surging memory costs, but Cook said the buffer was fading and processor shortages were keeping it from meeting strong demand for iPhones and Macs.

Its forecast for revenue growth of 9%-11% in the current quarter fell short of Wall Street's roughly 12% estimate, and softer growth in its services business overshadowed otherwise strong June-quarter results.

How iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and other products performed: The iPhone, Apple’s biggest moneymaker, was a bright spot last quarter. The product’s revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion during the period, topping estimates of $53.6 billion. The numbers suggest that demand for the iPhone 17 series, launched last September, remains solid. The company also rolled out a new low-end 17e model in March.

Mac revenue came in at about $10.4 billion, growing 29% from a year earlier. That marks another highlight and is an area of particular importance to Ternus. The company launched new Macs in March, including the MacBook Neo, M5 versions of the MacBook Pro and a fresh MacBook Air. Wall Street was looking for $8.62 billion.

The iPad brought in sales of $6.19 billion, missing estimates of $6.89 billion. Apple launched a new iPad Air in March and an updated iPad Pro last October. But both those upgrades were built around new chips, rather than major design changes.

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