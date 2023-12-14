Apple share price ends at record closing high after US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts
Apple shares jumped 1.7% to end the day at $197.96 apiece, beating the iPhone maker's previous record high close of $196.45 on July 31.
Apple share price ended at a record closing high on Wednesday led by a broader rally in the US stock market after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and signaled lower borrowing costs next year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started