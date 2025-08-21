Apple share price in focus as US tech giant plans to manufacture all iPhone 17 models in India amid Trump's tariff row

Apple’s share price is likely to be in focus on Thursday as the US tech giant is reportedly planning to manufacture all iPhone 17 models in India amid Trump’s tariff row. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is opening its third own retail store in India in Bengaluru on September 2. Apple has one store each in Mumbai and Delhi.

In the previous session, the stock fell 2 per cent, extending its losing streak to the fifth consecutive session.

Apple to expand its India business Apple is planning to expand its business in India despite tariff risks stemming from US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

According to media reports, the tech giant will be producing all four models of the iPhone 17 in India. Bloomberg reported that Apple is expanding iPhone 17 production across five factories in India.

iPhone 17 is expected to be launched somewhere in early September.

Meanwhile, the company plans to open more stores in India in the coming years, aiming to capture the country's massive market where brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Samsung dominate.

The company has five iPhone production facilities in India. It recently opened two manufacturing plants in a bid to focus on US-bound models instead of China.

Tata Group is Apple's major partner in India. According to Bloomberg, the group will contribute as much as half of India's Phone output over the next two years.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the iPhone maker announced an additional $100 billion investment in the US. US President Donald Trump announced the new investment plan, which brings Apple’s total commitment to $600 billion. Earlier this year, the tech giant had pledged to invest $500 billion and create 20,000 jobs across the country over the next four years.

Read all market-related news here