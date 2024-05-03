Apple share price jumps 6% as Q2 earnings, forecast beat estimates; unveils record $110 billion share buyback
Apple increased its cash dividend by 4% and authorized an additional program to buy back $110 billion of stock. The Apple share buyback is the largest in the company’s history.
Apple share price surged 6% in extended trade on Thursday after the iPhone maker reported quarterly results and forecast above expectations. Apple also unveiled a record $110 billion worth share buyback program, the largest in its history. Rally in Apple shares lifted its stock market value by over $160 billion,
