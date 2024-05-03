Apple share price surged 6% in extended trade on Thursday after the iPhone maker reported quarterly results and forecast above expectations. Apple also unveiled a record $110 billion worth share buyback program, the largest in its history. Rally in Apple shares lifted its stock market value by over $160 billion, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple’s revenue for the fiscal second quarter fell, but less than analysts had expected. Its revenue fell 4% to $90.8 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $90.01 billion, according to LSEG data.

For Apple’s current quarter, CEO Tim Cook told Reuters the iPhone maker expects “to grow low-single digits" in overall revenue. Wall Street expected 1.33% revenue growth to $82.89 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple’s profit in the past quarter dropped 2% YoY to $23.64 billion, or $1.53 per share.

Apple increased its cash dividend by 4% and authorized an additional program to buy back $110 billion of stock. The buyback is the largest in the company’s history, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone sales for the second quarter declined 10.5% to $45.96 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $46 billion. Apple’s services segment sales, which also represents Apple Music and TV offerings, rose to $23.87 billion, above analyst expectations of $23.27 billion, according to LSEG data.

In the company's wearables segment, which represents sales of Apple Watches and AirPods headphones, sales fell to $7.91 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $8.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

Mac sales in the fiscal second quarter grew to $7.5 billion, compared with estimates of $6.86 billion. Sales in the iPad segment declined to $5.56 billion, below analyst expectations of $5.91 billion.

Apple expects current-quarter services and iPad revenue to grow by double digits. It expects gross margins of between 45.5% and 46.5% for the fiscal third quarter.

Apple executives said in February that the year-ago fiscal second quarter had benefited from a $5 billion surge in iPhone sales as the company caught up from supply-chain snarls during pandemic lockdowns. Excluding that one-time phenomenon, iPhone sales were down only slightly as the Cupertino, California, company's signature product faces stiff competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's Greater China sales fell 8.1% to $16.37 billion, above analyst expectations of $15.59 billion, according to data from Visible Alpha.

(With inputs from Reuters)

