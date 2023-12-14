Apple shares climb 0.7%, registering an intra-day record high of $199.62
Apple shares climbed 0.7%, rising to an intra-day record high of $199.62, beating the iPhone maker's previous intraday record of $198.23 on July 19
Apple, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, stock climbed to a record high on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve Wednesday signalled an end to its aggressive rate hike policy and indicated possible rate cuts next year.
