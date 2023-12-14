comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 15:44:46
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,464.5 1.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.1 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.55 0.6%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,034.35 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Apple shares climb 0.7%, registering an intra-day record high of $199.62
Back Back

Apple shares climb 0.7%, registering an intra-day record high of $199.62

 Livemint

Apple shares climbed 0.7%, rising to an intra-day record high of $199.62, beating the iPhone maker's previous intraday record of $198.23 on July 19

After closing at a record high on Wednesday, the iPhone maker’s market value is approaching that of Europe’s largest stock market: France.Premium
After closing at a record high on Wednesday, the iPhone maker’s market value is approaching that of Europe’s largest stock market: France.

Apple, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, stock climbed to a record high on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve Wednesday signalled an end to its aggressive rate hike policy and indicated possible rate cuts next year.

The Tech giant's stock climbed 0.7%, rising to an intra-day record high of $199.62, beating the iPhone maker's previous intraday record of $198.23 on July 19.

The rally in Apple’s stock is showing no signs of easing. After closing at a record high on Wednesday, the iPhone maker’s market value is approaching that of Europe’s largest stock market: France. The world's most valuable company now has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion. 

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35.43 points, or 0.10%, at 37,125.67, the S&P 500 was up 21.56 points, or 0.46%, at 4,728.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 92.21 points, or 0.63%, at 14,826.17.

US stocks surged after the Fed held interest rates steady, with a near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials projecting the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 11:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App