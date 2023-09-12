Apple shares decline over 1.7% as investors monitor iPhone 15 launch at ‘Wonderlust’ event1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones.
Shares of Apple declined over 1.75 per cent on Tuesday, September as investors monitored the much-awaited launch of iPhone 15 at Apple's flagship launch event ‘Wonderlust’ - at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The decline in shares today came after the company was hurt by a report that China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20 per cent, according to news agency Reuters.
