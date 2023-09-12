comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 -1.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.4 -3.48%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 990.9 1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.9 -3.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636.8 0.29%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Apple shares decline over 1.7% as investors monitor iPhone 15 launch at ‘Wonderlust’ event
Back

Shares of Apple declined over 1.75 per cent on Tuesday, September as investors monitored the much-awaited launch of iPhone 15 at Apple's flagship launch event ‘Wonderlust’ - at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The decline in shares today came after the company was hurt by a report that China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20 per cent, according to news agency Reuters.

At its annual event, the tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with dynamic island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. It also launched the Apple Series Series 9 version at the event.

The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays.  The brand new iPhone version is built with 75 per cent recycled aluminum and 100 per cent recycled cobalt. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black color options.

Follow live updates of Apple flagship event ‘Wonderlust’ here

 The 48-megapixel camera in iPhone 15 features 26mm focal strength, 100 per cent Focus pixels, sensor-shift OIS, etc. The brand new iPhone 15 price starts from $799 ( 66,215) and the price for iPhone 15 plus starts from $899 ( 74,503).

Over the last five days, the Apple stock has fallen more than 6 per cent. Year to date, it is up more than 41 per cent, according to exchange data. At 2:14 GMT, shares of Apple was trading 1.73 per cent lower at $176.25 apiece on the NASDAQ exchange composite index.

The S&P 500 was down 0.25 per cent at 4,476.45 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.64 per cent to 13,828.41 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30 per cent at 34,767.56 points. The most traded stock in the S&P 500 was Tesla Inc , with $28.3 billion worth of shares exchanged during the session.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App