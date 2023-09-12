Shares of Apple declined over 1.75 per cent on Tuesday, September as investors monitored the much-awaited launch of iPhone 15 at Apple's flagship launch event ‘Wonderlust’ - at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The decline in shares today came after the company was hurt by a report that China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20 per cent, according to news agency Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At its annual event, the tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with dynamic island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. It also launched the Apple Series Series 9 version at the event.

The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays. The brand new iPhone version is built with 75 per cent recycled aluminum and 100 per cent recycled cobalt. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black color options.

The 48-megapixel camera in iPhone 15 features 26mm focal strength, 100 per cent Focus pixels, sensor-shift OIS, etc. The brand new iPhone 15 price starts from $799 ( ₹66,215) and the price for iPhone 15 plus starts from $899 ( ₹74,503).

Over the last five days, the Apple stock has fallen more than 6 per cent. Year to date, it is up more than 41 per cent, according to exchange data. At 2:14 GMT, shares of Apple was trading 1.73 per cent lower at $176.25 apiece on the NASDAQ exchange composite index.

The S&P 500 was down 0.25 per cent at 4,476.45 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.64 per cent to 13,828.41 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30 per cent at 34,767.56 points. The most traded stock in the S&P 500 was Tesla Inc , with $28.3 billion worth of shares exchanged during the session.