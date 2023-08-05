Apple shares fall: Nasdaq major is no more a 3 trillion dollar company1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Apple Inc's market value falls below $3 trillion as its stock drops nearly 5% despite better-than-expected quarterly results
Apple Inc shares fell nearly 5% which pushed the tech giant's market value below the $3 trillion threshold. Apple’s Friday decline was its worst so far in 2023 even after delivering better-than-expected quarterly results. Because it’s the biggest stock on Wall Street by market value, Apple’s movements pack an extra punch on the S&P 500 and other indexes.
