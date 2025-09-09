Apple shares jump 4% in a week ahead of iPhone 17 launch event today. Buy, sell or hold?

Apple shares in focus: Shares of Apple Inc. have surged nearly 4% in a week ahead of the biggest product event of the year, wherein it will unveil the new iPhone 17.

The newfound optimism in Apple share price can be attributed to investor optimism, as they believe it could act as the next catalyst for the blue-chip tech stock. However, past trend suggests that bullish sentiment around Apple shares tends to fizzle out after the event — raising questions about whether the stock is worth buying.

Apple iPhone 17 launch today: What to expect from the event? According to reports, Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 17 lineup, which will reportedly include a new, skinnier version of the device. Additionally, Apple could also unveil upgraded versions of the Apple Watch and Vision Pro headset.

The company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 17 models (iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and Pro Max) with significant upgrades such as the new A19/A19 Pro chips, 120Hz ProMotion displays across the lineup, improved cameras and performance, and a feather-thin Air model under 5.5 mm thick, said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance.

However, Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst - APAC, VT Markets, doesn't expect any breakthrough.

"The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a thinner design, faster chips, and camera upgrades, but little in the way of transformative innovation. With Apple’s AI rollout delayed until at least 2026, expectations for a major breakthrough remain muted," he said.

How to trade Apple shares? Historically, Apple shares rise into launches but often dip afterwards as traders “sell the news.” Unless Apple surprises with bold pricing or AI integration, the event itself may not be a powerful catalyst, opined Khoo.

Apple shares have rallied 38% from April lows, but the stock remains 5% down for the year. At the same time, the Nasdaq 100 Index is up 13%. According to some experts, the iPhone launch event, like in the past, could become a reason for investors to book.

Against this backdrop, some near-term volatility cannot be ruled out.

"In the near term, volatility is likely. Shares could retreat if the launch underwhelms, offering a better entry point once holiday-quarter guidance becomes clearer. For traders, patience may pay off," he advised.

Over the long term, however, he added that Apple’s fundamentals remain strong. The iPhone still drives over half of revenue, but Services, now nearly a quarter of sales and growing double digits, provide steady, high-margin growth, he noted.

"Wearables, Macs, and new categories like Vision Pro expand the ecosystem. While investors remain concerned about Apple’s AI lag, its cash, scale, and potential partnerships give it the means to catch up," said Khoo, adding that he remains neutral on Apple shares in the short-term and cautiously bullish in the long run.

Apple's India story Meanwhile, back home, India is quickly becoming one of Apple’s most important markets. In the last financial year, Apple’s sales here touched nearly $9 billion, up from around $8 billion the year before.

At some stage, India could start playing the kind of role that China has played for Apple, which is a clear positive for the company’s growth, said Shah.