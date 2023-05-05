Apple stock gains 2% after beating market estimates1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST
After reporting a strong quarterly results led by iPhone sales, Apple Inc.'s share price regained its pace and rose by 2% and closed at $165.79 on Thursday
After reporting stronger than expected revenue and sales in the first quarter of FY23, Apple Inc. shares recovered by 2% and closed at $165.79 per share. Even though the stock closed 0.99% lower on Nasdaq, it managed to rise by 2.49% after hours and stood at $ 169.92.
