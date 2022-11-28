Apple shares slip as China factory unrest fuels iPhone supply concerns1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Shares of Apple Inc fell 1.4% on Monday as growing worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned worries of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end iPhone 14 models.