Apple shares to be in focus on Monday after US announces upcoming ‘special tariffs’ for smartphone imports

US Stock Market: Apple Inc. shares are poised to be in focus on Monday, April 14, after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the nation will soon impose a set of “special tariffs” on all smartphone and computer imports into the western nation.

Also Read | Trump DID NOT exempt electronics from tariffs, fresh duties coming soon

Lutnick, in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, April 13, said that products like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, computer processors, memory chips, and other electrical components will be included in a “special focus type of tariff.”

The report also mentions that the US government will announce this new tariff in the upcoming one to two-month period.

This move comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday, April 11, that smartphone and laptop imports into the Western nation will not be subject to the high “reciprocal tariffs” announced earlier this month on April 2, 2025.

This move provided a respite to US market investors, who expected Trump's announcement to de-escalate the ongoing trade war between the United States and other world nations. This move was also considered to be a break for companies like Apple, who manufacturer their products in nations like China and Vietnam.

US markets are set to re-open on Monday, April 14, where investors will trade, keeping this recent development in focus.

Apple Share Price Apple Inc. shares closed 4.06 per cent higher at $198.15 after Friday's US market session, compared to $190.42 at the previous stock market session, Nasdaq Composite data shows.

The iPhone maker's share price hit its 52-week high at $260.10, while the 52-week low level was at $164.08, according to Marketwatch data.

Apple shares have given stock market investors more than 180 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 14.74 per cent in the last one-year period. However, the stock has lost more than 18 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

After the stock market crash on Friday, April 4, Apple's stock has gained since April 8. In the last five Wall Street sessions, the shares have generated 12.30 per cent returns for investors. As of Friday's US market close, Apple's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $2.976 trillion.