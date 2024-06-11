Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  US stock markets: Apple stock hits record high on AI announcements

US stock markets: Apple stock hits record high on AI announcements

Livemint

At 11:11 am EDT, the Apple stock was at $202.91, higher by $9.78 or 5.06 per cent.

Apple also announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. AP

Apple Inc. stock climbed more than 5 per cent to hit a record high in morning session on Tuesday, following its long-awaited AI strategy, presented at its annual developer conference WMDC.

Its market capitalization is again above $3 trillion.

At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the iPhone maker showcased a number of features related to artificial intelligence.

It also announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

