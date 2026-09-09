Apple stock movement: How iPhone 18, foldable phone expectations are impacting Apple shares? All eyes on Ultra ‘duo’

Apple shares were trading about 1% lower at $313 on Nasdaq in Wednesday’s trade, September 9, as investors turned their attention to the company’s “Surprise and Shine” event, where Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The event, the first major product launch with new CEO John Ternus at the helm, is expected to mark one of the biggest changes to Apple’s flagship product since the company removed the physical home button with the iPhone X in 2017.

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Apple’s foldable iPhone takes centre stage as launch strategy shifts At Wednesday’s event, Apple is expected to refresh its premium iPhone Pro and Pro Max models while holding off on updates to the iPhone Air and base and budget models until spring 2027. The shift could also mark a significant change in Apple’s annual product-release schedule.

The changes are expected to build anticipation for the main attraction of the event: Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Analysts expect the company to unveil a device at its Cupertino, California, headquarters that folds open like a passport.

The device has been referred to in reports as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo, although its final commercial name remains unconfirmed.

While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold foldable phones since 2019, the category has remained largely niche, attracting mainly tech enthusiasts.

Apple’s late entry into the category could, however, work in its favour. Analysts expect the company to leverage advances in technology and manufacturing to address key engineering challenges, including developing an elegant yet durable hinge that can withstand repeated folding while minimising the visible crease on the display.

Another key challenge will be how effectively the foldable iPhone can resist dust and water. Google’s latest Pixel 10 Pro Fold, for instance, has an IP68 rating, making it dust-tight and capable of being submerged in up to one meter of water, giving it an edge over Samsung’s offerings in this area.

Apple’s foldable iPhone bets on bringing foldables mainstream The original iPhone, launched in 2007, helped mainstream touchscreen technology years after it had been developed. Apple is now betting that its first foldable iPhone can similarly take the format mainstream after years of efforts by Samsung and Chinese rivals such as Huawei.

The foldable iPhone, expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters later on Wednesday, would represent one of the biggest changes to the flagship device, which generates around half of the company’s revenue and has helped establish Apple as a global technology giant, Reuters reported.

Despite generating interest with their larger displays, foldable phones have captured only a single-digit share of the global smartphone market. The category continues to face trade-offs, including weaker cameras, shorter battery life, and the visible crease that appears at the center of the screen when the devices are unfolded.

Apple, however, is known for using a second-mover strategy, learning from the shortcomings of rival products before entering emerging categories. Analysts expect the company to benefit from advances in supply chains and technology that have made foldable devices more durable and less susceptible to visible creasing.

Samsung’s latest Fold 8, for example, features a design that has significantly reduced the display crease, reflecting years of investment and development in foldable technology.

(With inputs from Reuters)