Apple stock price slips 6%, posts worst day in over a year after MacBook, iPad price hikes

Apple stock price declined sharply on Thursday after the company raised the prices of all Macs, iPads, home devices and the Vision Pro, due to an increase in the cost of memory chips.

Apple share price ended 6.15% lower at $275.15 apiece on the Nasdaq. During the session, the stock dropped as much as 6.59% to an intraday low of $273.75 per share, posting its biggest intraday drop since April 10, 2025.

Advertisement

In the extended trading hours, Apple stock price rose 0.41% to $276.29 apiece.

Apple Price Hike Apple raised the prices of its MacBook computers, iPad tablets and other products, citing spiraling memory and storage costs sparked by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

The starting price of the MacBook Neo has been raised to $699 from $599, while the 13-inch MacBook Air has been increased to $1,299 from $1,099. The 14-inch MacBook Pro now costs $1,999 as against earlier $1,699, while the 16-inch model is now priced from $2,999, up from $2,499.

The prices of iMac desktop have been increased to $1,499 from $1,299, while the Mac Studio desktop price has been hiked to $2,499 from $1,999.

The Apple TV streaming device price rose from $130 to $200.

Advertisement

The price hikes, which went live on its online retail store Thursday, are in effect globally.

However, Apple did not raise iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods prices, but hinted there may be more price adjustments to additional products in the future. iPhone is the company’s main source of revenue.

Apple, in a statement, said that the consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge.

Also Read | Micron shares surges after blockbuster earnings: How Indians can invest

“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US stock market ended mixed on Thursday, as losses in Big Tech shares dragged Nasdaq lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.72 points, or 0.14%, to 51,920.62, while the S&P 500 eased 0.73 points, or 0.01%, to 7,357.49. The Nasdaq Composite closed 118.03 points, or 0.46%, lower at 25,358.60.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.