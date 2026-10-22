Apple stock rises 28% in 2026 as AI stocks wobble: Why investors are betting on the iPhone maker

Apple Inc. has emerged as one of the most reliable trades in the stock market as sentiment towards artificial intelligence (AI) swings wildly. While AI stocks face volatility amid concerns over rising infrastructure spending, the iPhone maker’s shares have continued to climb, making it a preferred choice for investors seeking exposure to Big Tech without taking on the same level of risk.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s stock has risen 28% in 2026, making it the biggest contributor to the S&P 500 Index’s 12% climb. It is also the best performer among the Magnificent Seven technology giants this year, marking a sharp reversal from 2025, when its 8% gain placed it near the bottom of the group.

Why is Apple stock rising while AI stocks struggle? The report said that the divergence is largely driven by Apple’s strategy of avoiding the massive AI infrastructure spending undertaken by its mega-cap technology peers. While companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, Apple is focusing on its core strength of developing consumer products that generate excitement, including its new foldable iPhone Duo.

With Wall Street’s view of AI capital expenditure constantly shifting, Apple’s shares have become a way for investors to maintain exposure to Big Tech while avoiding some of the volatility affecting the broader AI trade.

Apple stock moves opposite to chipmakers According to the Bloomberg report, the divergence has become more pronounced as investors reassess whether the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns. Concerns over debt at cloud computing provider CoreWeave recently triggered widespread selling in AI stocks.

The semiconductor index, known as the SOX, fell more than 11% last week, marking its worst weekly performance since April 2025, while an index tracking the Magnificent Seven declined 3.1%. Apple, meanwhile, gained 2% after the company described demand for the iPhone Duo as nothing short of extraordinary.

Can Apple stock sustain its rally? Apple’s strong free cash flow and durable earnings growth have helped it stand out as several of its technology peers face pressure from AI infrastructure investments. However, its slower growth and elevated valuation remain key concerns for investors.

The stock trades at 36 times estimated earnings over the past 12 months, its highest valuation multiple since January 2008. Meanwhile, revenue growth is expected to slow to 9.7% in fiscal 2027 and 5.5% in fiscal 2028, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

This could make it difficult for Apple to continue outperforming, particularly if sentiment towards AI stocks and semiconductor companies improves. BTIG’s Krinsky has suggested that a rebound in chip stocks could coincide with a pullback in Apple shares towards their 50-day moving average, which was 4.7% below the stock’s most recent closing price.

As McCall noted, renewed enthusiasm for AI could reverse the current trend: stronger risk appetite for AI stocks could mean weaker demand for Apple.

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