Apple stock split to end its domination of Dow Jones Industrial Average

Apple has rallied the most in the Dow this year as locked-down consumers snapped up new iPhones, iPads and Mac computers to stay connected during the pandemic. While any selling as a result of the weighting change may pale in comparison to the company’s market value of $1.9 trillion, it’s nonetheless not good news for a stock whose relentless gains are stirring angst at a time when tech shares have lagged behind the market over the past month amid valuation concerns.