Apple stock trades flat as investors await the launch of the new iPhone 17 launch

Apple shares in focus: Shares of Apple Inc. fell 0.6% in early trade, dropping to $236.22 per share on Nasdaq ahead of an Apple event expected to unveil a new lineup of iPhone 17 series and a thinner "Air" model.

Apple is looking to capture customer attention with the launch of a new iPhone model, its first in several years. Having already sidestepped tariff-related pressures through supply chain realignments and diplomatic maneuvering, Apple now faces mounting scrutiny over its delayed AI roadmap, a point analysts believe will dominate investor discussions going forward.

Meanwhile, Google has raised the bar by unveiling advanced AI-powered tools on its latest Pixel 10 smartphone, capabilities many Apple followers argue Siri should have been offering long ago.

The iPhone Air, which analysts said is likely to be slotted in the middle of Apple's handset lineup, will sit between the less expensive iPhone 17 models and the pricier iPhone 17 Pro models.

The slimmed phone will go head-to-head against Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S25 Edge, and analysts told Reuters it could be a stepping stone toward competing with Samsung's folding phones, which are now in their seventh generation.

The tech giant is set to unveil new iPhone series at its annual September event, scheduled to take place at its corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, and on its website. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said the company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 17 models (iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and Pro Max) with significant upgrades such as the new A19/A19 Pro chips, 120 Hz ProMotion displays across the lineup, improved cameras and performance, and a feather-thin Air model under 5.5 mm thick.

Apple shares recover 22% from April lows Apple investors are riding high after the company escaped two looming threats to its business over the past month. President Trump backed off threatened tariffs on device imports, and a judge in the Google antitrust case decided the search giant can continue paying Apple billions of dollars a year.

These two developments have pushed Apple shares back near their 2025 high, with the stock recovering 22% from its May lows.

Investor sentiment was also buoyed by last quarter's strong iPhone sales, which grew 13% from the prior year and included a modest increase in China after a prolonged period of market share losses there.