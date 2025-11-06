Apple supplier Redington's shares surge 11% after stellar Q2 results: How to trade?

Apple supplier Redington witnessed an over 11% jump in its shares on Thursday, November 6, following a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September 30.

Redington share price rallied as much as 11.7% to hit the day's high of ₹279.55 on the BSE in early morning trade as the company posted the highest-ever quarterly revenue and a strong double-digit growth in its profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26).

Redington Q2 Results Redington, on Wednesday, announced its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with consolidated global revenue of ₹29,118 crore, marking a 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Its net profit came in at ₹388 crore, a 32% increase compared to the same period a year ago, underscoring the company's focus on technology solutions evolution.

The growth momentum remained broad-based, said Redington, as India and the UAE business grew 23% YoY each, while KSA delivered a 10% growth, and Africa continued its upward growth cycle.

The results were supported by enhanced go-to-market alignment, deeper brand collaborations, and an expanded solutions portfolio, Redington said in a press release with the exchanges.

Segment-wise, Redington's software solutions group grew 48% YoY, supported by cloud, software and cybersecurity momentum. The Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 18% YoY, driven by higher demand in the premium segment, new product introductions, with robust execution on the Direct to Retail model.

TSG grew 9% YoY, driven by stronger enterprise demand in the enterprise segment. Lastly, ESG grew 11 % YoY, led by higher PC demand in India as AI PC penetration begins to accelerate.

Redington shares: Should you buy? Redington has reclaimed the key range of 260–293.8 with a strong bullish earnings gap and an open-low setup, signalling solid buying interest, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

“The breakout session witnessed volumes over three times the 50-day average, indicating institutional participation and accumulation. If the stock manages to sustain and close above 260, the probability of a move toward the upper end of the range near 293 is high. The overall price structure and volume behaviour suggest that momentum is returning, and a follow-through move could confirm the start of a fresh uptrend within the established range,” he added.

Redington, a major distributor of Apple products in India and other regions, has seen a strong 41% rise in its shares in a year, while it has risen 11% in the last six months.

On a longer time frame of five years, Redington has emerged as a multibagger stock, delivering 371% returns.

