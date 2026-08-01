Apple vs Nvidia: World's most valuable companies are taking opposite AI paths—but who holds the edge?

Apple's latest earnings reignited the race for the world's most valuable company, briefly pushing it ahead of Nvidia before the AI chipmaker reclaimed the crown days later. The changing rankings bring an even debate to the table – which is worth more, a company that’s sitting out Big Tech’s mega AI spending spree or a company that’s fueling it?
Here's how the world's two most valuable companies are approaching the AI boom differently.
Apple makes the iPhones, Macs and other devices that billions of people use to access AI chatbots and other AI tools. But it is accused of failing in the AI race.
“Apple will spend a little over $11 billion on capex this year, with $3.4 billionin the June quarter, while each of its hyperscaler peers spends north of $100 billion. Apple is renting AI capacity rather than building it,” says Sandeep Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO, OneCap
Investors like Apple's approach because it generates strong cash flow, whereas AI companies must spend billions on data centres today and wait years to recoup the investment. “There is a cost to it, though. If AI becomes the layer people actually live inside, then renting it means renting your future,” points Nambiar.
Nvidia makes the chips and developer tools that power AI. It’s essential to the technology’s future, but extremely vulnerable to the uncertainty that comes with it.
The risk with Nvidia is that its revenue depends on others writing the cheques, asserts the OneCap boss. But, “The part people underrate is that GPUs get consumed, they aren't owned forever. Two-thirds of Microsoft's capex last quarter went into short-lived assets, such as CPUs and GPUs. NVIDIA's price today assumes the replacement cycle will continue at full speed for years.”
The two companies have very different profiles. Nvidia is enabling the AI revolution, while Apple is focused on delivering AI directly to consumers. “This does not make one strategy better than the other; it just offers different perspectives,” notes Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, VTMarkets.
Both experts say the race for the top spot is largely rotational. Both companies are likely to remain dominant tech leaders for years to come, just with different approaches. Apple's strength lies in generating dependable cash flows, while Nvidia's opportunity is tied to the continued expansion of AI computing.
“The gap is just 2–3% on a nearly $5 trillion valuation, so one strong earnings report can easily change the rankings,” says Nambiar.
Maxwell, however, sees Apple having an edge with investors. “Investors often rotate towards businesses with more predictable earnings and lower capital requirements. Apple's disciplined approach could therefore appeal to investors seeking stability, even if Nvidia continues to deliver stronger long-term growth.”
If, however, investors begin to focus more on returns from AI spending, companies with more balanced investment strategies could remain more appealing, Maxwell concludes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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