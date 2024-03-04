Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Apples, freight, and weather, coming soon to a derivatives contract near you

Apples, freight, and weather, coming soon to a derivatives contract near you

Ram Sahgal

  • The finance ministry has notified 13 new commodities for derivatives trading.

Recognized national stock exchanges such as MCX, NSE, NCDEX and BSE will need to submit contract plans.

MUMBAI :Apples, cashews or the weather? You may soon be able to trade on the prices of these and several more on an exchange platform, with the finance ministry expanding the list of commodity derivatives that can be offered on national stock exchanges.

Apples, cashews or the weather? You may soon be able to trade on the prices of these and several more on an exchange platform, with the finance ministry expanding the list of commodity derivatives that can be offered on national stock exchanges.

The finance ministry has notified 13 new commodities for derivatives trading, including manganese, freight (road, shipping and airways), weather, cement, bitumen, apple, cashew, garlic, skimmed milk powder, white butter, timber, bamboo and palladium. The move aims to provide a more diversified price risk management mechanism to Indian companies and other participants.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The finance ministry has notified 13 new commodities for derivatives trading, including manganese, freight (road, shipping and airways), weather, cement, bitumen, apple, cashew, garlic, skimmed milk powder, white butter, timber, bamboo and palladium. The move aims to provide a more diversified price risk management mechanism to Indian companies and other participants.

Recognized national stock exchanges such as MCX, NSE, NCDEX and BSE will need to submit contract plans for approval with Sebi before they can launch derivatives trading in these new commodities.

Commodity market analysts said if India is to become a manufacturing superpower, domestic companies need to be able to effectively hedge their price risk on platforms offered by domestic exchanges to become a global price influencer.

“The entire infrastructure for hedging—a nationalized platform where actual users can efficiently cover their price risk and become price influencers like China, for industrial metals, for example and funds to take contra calls —should be put in place," said Kishore Narne, director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “If India is to become a manufacturing superpower, this is imperative and the expansion of the list is a step in that direction."

The latest notification dated 1 March, which Mint has reviewed, takes the total number of commodity derivatives to 104.

Commodity derivatives hedging enables a company to protect itself from fluctuations in input or final product prices by locking in prices on exchanges like LME, Shanghai and home-grown ones like MCX and NCDEX, which offer bullion products and crude oil options.

According to Harish V., head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, new products like freight indices can help corporates which have utilized domestic exchanges to hedge gold and silver price risk especially in the past five years. Commodities like MCX offer products like copper, nickel, lead and aluminium where small users can hedge price risk.

“The new items, if launched by the exchanges, will give a bigger bouquet of products to corporates to hedge their price risk and speculators to take informed punts," Harish said. “They can replicate success in gold seen in the past five years."

MCX is the country’s largest commodity derivatives platform with a 98.3% market share in January ( 30.28 trillion turnover). The second biggest is NSE with 1.2% market share ( 0.38 trillion), followed by NCDEX (0.5% or 0.12 trillion).

The MCX specializes in metals and energy contracts, NSE in crude oil options and NCDEX in farm products like guar, cotton, castor and jeera. MCX and NCDEX were founded in 2003, while NSE began its commodity segment in 2018 and BSE last year.

Commodities like pulses, edible oils and sugar have been banned for trading by Sebi. The most popular commodity derivatives are gold, silver, crude and natural gas, copper, zinc and aluminium. An MCX spokesperson said the newly notified commodities will help in “deepening and developing the Indian commodity derivatives market."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.