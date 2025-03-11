Apple’s market cap resumes second-day downtrend, losing over 3% today. Look at Microsoft, Google, others

US-based technology firm Apple Inc. shares were trading lower on Tuesday's stock market session amid a strong sell-off emotion over Donald Trump's tariff increase on imports from Canada.

Apple shares were down 3.35 per cent at $220.09 at around 10:00 a.m. (EDT) compared to $227.48 at the previous US stock market session on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, March 10, Apple's market capitalisation (M-cap) dropped 4.85 per cent to $3.417 trillion, wiping off nearly $165 billion from the iPhone maker's stock, according to data collected from the Companymarketcap.

After recovering some losses, Apple's M-cap is down 3.03 per cent at $3.313 trillion, according to the data. This wipes off nearly $100 billion from the company's wealth off the US stock markets.

Microsoft Microsoft's market capitalisation was up 0.80 per cent at $2.848 trillion, contributing $22 billion to the big tech firm's shares on Tuesday, March 11.

Microsoft Corp. shares were trading 0.20 per cent higher at $380.80, compared to $380.16 on the previous US market close. Earlier on Monday, according to a Times of India report, Microsoft lost $98 billion in market capitalisation amid an overall tech stock hit on Wall Street.

Google Search engine giant Google's parent Alphabet shares were trading 1.25 per cent lower at $163.76, compared to $165.87 at the previous stock market close. The company's market capitalisation was down 1.36 per cent, wiping off nearly $27.2 billion from the firm's wealth.

According to the news portal's report, the search engine major lost almost $95 billion on the US benchmark indices amid a gloomy stock market session for tech companies.

Tesla Hit Tesla shares were also among the top laggards in the stock market on Monday as the company's shares lost 15 per cent marking its worst trading day since September 2020, Mint reported earlier.

However, after this record fell, the stock recovered, trading higher on Tuesday's stock market session. The company's market capitalisation improved 1.9 per cent at $728.12 billion, adding $13.83 billion to the wealth of the firm.

According to the news portal's report, Tesla's losses on Monday were nearly $130 billion.

