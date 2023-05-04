Apple’s revenue woes put market-leading rally at risk

Apple’s revenue woes put market-leading rally at risk3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Not only does the iPhone maker trade at an elevated valuation to peers after a market-leading 27% rally in the year to date, but it also comes with a weaker growth outlook
After blowout results from Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. spurred huge rallies in their stocks, there are concerns the bar has been set too high for Apple Inc.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×