Apple’s revenue woes put market-leading rally at risk

“It isn’t as though the business is going downhill, but it is very highly valued, especially since we no longer have the perfect backdrop for tech," said Daniel O’Keefe, who manages about $36 billion as a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. “Apple has to grow a lot to generate good returns from here, and there’s no reason to think the growth it has seen over the past several years will continue at that pace."

