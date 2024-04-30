April Market Review: Nifty 50 soars for 3rd straight month, gains 1.2%; metal index top performer
Nifty 50 closes April with 1.24% gain, led by strong banking and auto sectors. IT pack sees losses for the second consecutive month. Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto indices reach new record highs in April.
Nifty 50, which represents the country’s top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, closed the final trading day (Tuesday) of April, touching a historic peak of 22,783 points, marking a 0.61% increase. This surpasses its previous record high of 22,725 points.
