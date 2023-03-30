April stock market holiday: Market will remain closed on these days2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two major stock exchanges will be following a total of 15 annual holidays. In April, the stock market holidays falling on 4 April, 7 April and 14 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
