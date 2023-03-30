The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two major stock exchanges will be following a total of 15 annual holidays. In April, the stock market holidays falling on 4 April, 7 April and 14 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

As per the stock exchanges holidays list in April 2023, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 4 April, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. On 7 April 2023, stock market will remain closed for Good Friday whereas on 14 April 2023, stock market will remained closed for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Additionally, the stock market exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

According to stock exchanges holiday 2023, which is available on the BSE website mentioned above, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading in Currency Derivative Segment will also remain suspended today.

As per stock market holiday list 2023, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain suspended today in morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

