Apsis Aerocom share price lists at 39% premium over the IPO price on NSE SME

Apsis Aerocom share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, March 18. Apsis Aerocom share price listed at 39% premium over the IPO price of ₹110.

Apsis Aerocom shares opened at ₹153 on NSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees gained over 39% over the Apsis Aerocom IPO listing.

The listing of Apsis Aerocom IPO exceeded the market expectations. Ahead of listing, the GMP of Apsis Aerocom IPO was ₹26, which indicated an estimated listing price of ₹136.

Apsis Aerocom share price witnessed a strong rally of 5% immediately after listing on the NSE. At 10:30 am, the stock was trading at Rs160.65 apiece on NSE.

Apsis Aercom IPO details Apsis Aerocom IPO was a book-built issue worth ₹35.77 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 0.33 million shares. The offering was priced at ₹110 per share, at the upper end of the price band of ₹104– ₹110.

The minimum bid size for retail investors was 2,400 shares, translating to an investment of ₹2,64,000 at the upper price band.

The IPO saw robust demand, with an overall subscription of 129.33 times by the close of bidding on March 13, 2026.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove the subscription, bidding 236.61 times their allotted quota, while the retail individual investor (RII) segment was subscribed 100.24 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 99.96 times, as per consolidated bid data.

Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Basan Equity Broking Ltd. was the market maker for the IPO.

The precision engineering firm, which manufactures components and provides allied services to the aerospace, defence, and healthcare sectors, plans to utilise ₹27.02 crore from its IPO proceeds for the purchase of machinery, with the remaining funds allocated for general corporate purposes.

At present, the company operates through a single manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, equipped with multiple CNC machines. To enhance its production capacity, it is now in the process of setting up a second manufacturing unit at Hoovinayakanahalli in Bengaluru.