Aptus IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

Aptus IPO allotment date: Aptus Value Housing Finance India share allotment is likely to take place today. So, bidders who applied for ₹2,780.05 crore public issue are advised to check their Aptus IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. Bidders can check their application status once the finalisation of share allotment is announced.

Aptus IPO allotment: Direct links to check status

Bidders can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Aptus IPO allotment status check at BSE

Those bidders who want to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website, they can login at the above-mentioned direct BSE link.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Aptus IPO;

3] Enter your Aptus IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aptus IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Aptus IPO allotment status at KFintech

Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Aptus IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (here we are taking application number);

4] Enter application number;

5] Fill security code or Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aptus IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

