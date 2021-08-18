Aptus IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

Aptus IPO share allotment: Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited
Aptus IPO allotment date: Aptus Value Housing Finance India share allotment is likely to take place today. So, bidders who applied for ₹2,780.05 crore public issue are advised to check their Aptus IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. Bidders can check their application status once the finalisation of share allotment is announced.