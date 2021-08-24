Aptus share: Should you buy or hold after muted listing?

Standing in sync with Angel Broking expert's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The counter looks strong in long-term time horizon but the volatility in the market may continue for few more trade sessions and shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance may come below ₹300. So, my advice to the share holders of Aptus Value Housing Finance is to exit at current levels and re-enter when the stock comes below ₹300 for the 9 months target of ₹440." However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Security strictly advised investors to maintain stop loss at ₹270 while taking fresh position in the counter.